Let it Rain by mzzhope
Photo 1130

Let it Rain

“The best thing one can do when it's raining is to let it rain.”
-Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

My cozy cabin in a raindrop . Hope you all are staying safe and cozy wherever you are.
28th March 2020

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
