Photo 1131
Rest
“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer's day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.”
-John Lubbock
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Tags
nature
flower
grass
spring
Louise & Ken
ace
I love the tranquility in your image and wonderful quote! During this time we've been told to rest...and now we can do so and drink it in!
March 30th, 2020
