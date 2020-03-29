Previous
Rest by mzzhope
Rest

“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer's day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.”
-John Lubbock
29th March 2020

Hope D Jennings

Louise & Ken
I love the tranquility in your image and wonderful quote! During this time we've been told to rest...and now we can do so and drink it in!
March 30th, 2020  
