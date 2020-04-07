Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1140
For my SIL
I lost my sister in law to pancreatic cancer one year ago today. She is so loved and missed. She was funny, kind, loving and the bravest person I have ever met.I knew I would be visited by her favorite bird today.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3251
photos
239
followers
153
following
312% complete
View this month »
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Latest from all albums
1137
857
1138
858
1139
859
1140
860
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th April 2020 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cardinal
,
forpatti
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close