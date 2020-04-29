Previous
Next
Steep for Four Minutes by mzzhope
Photo 1162

Steep for Four Minutes

Morning with my Irish Breakfast Tea.
For the Macro-Morning challenge
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Nice texture and crop.
April 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise