Photo 1162
Steep for Four Minutes
Morning with my Irish Breakfast Tea.
For the Macro-Morning challenge
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
29th April 2020 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
,
hdjbw
,
macro-morning
,
eotb-119
Elizabeth
ace
Nice texture and crop.
April 30th, 2020
