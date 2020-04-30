Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1163
Maple Seeds for Lunch
Dark dreary and rainy today. Taken from my picture window and edited in Brushstroke
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th April 2020 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
Mallory
ace
Incredible details
May 1st, 2020
katy
ace
I like the soft processing to it! I enjoy dark dreary days but I am a little weird! It does keep us from getting out but the COVID is doing that for us now anyway!
May 1st, 2020
