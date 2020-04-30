Previous
Next
Maple Seeds for Lunch by mzzhope
Photo 1163

Maple Seeds for Lunch

Dark dreary and rainy today. Taken from my picture window and edited in Brushstroke
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Incredible details
May 1st, 2020  
katy ace
I like the soft processing to it! I enjoy dark dreary days but I am a little weird! It does keep us from getting out but the COVID is doing that for us now anyway!
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise