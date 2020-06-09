Previous
Less People, More Snakes by mzzhope
Photo 1203

Less People, More Snakes

Went down to the lake for the first time in months. I saw snakes, 2 eagles and lots of birds but very few people. That was ok with me.:)
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs.
Jennie B. ace
Yikes!
June 11th, 2020  
