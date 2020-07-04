Previous
Next
Time Enough by mzzhope
Photo 1228

Time Enough

“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.”
-Rabindranath Tagore
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise