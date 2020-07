Getting Ready

This Swallowtail caterpillar is getting ready to pupate .He ( or She) is attached to a stick that I placed in the enclosure. ( the other caterpillar is using the side of the screen enclosure)

The caterpillar anchored itself with a silk button and a silk girdle around its midsection.

I am hoping to catch it as it pupates! It has been my experience that the chrysalis will be the color of the surface it is anchored to. I am expecting this one to be brown.