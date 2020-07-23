Previous
Tiny Woolly Bear by mzzhope
Tiny Woolly Bear

First time I have seen one of these guys when they are not large and on the move. In fall they wander looking for a place to hibernate. This one is teeny and munching on my Queen Anne’s Lace.
They emerge as Isabella Moths in Spring.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Hope D Jennings

