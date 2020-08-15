Sign up
Photo 1270
Bud
A Rose of Sharon bud at dusk. It will be a flower tomorrow.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3461
photos
250
followers
169
following
775
923
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
4
1
365
PENTAX K-3
15th August 2020 5:53pm
flower
bud
garden
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful DoF
August 16th, 2020
