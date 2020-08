Milkweed Seed

Milkweed is so important for the survival of Monarch butterflies. It is the only plant that Monarch larva will eat. No Milkweed=No Monarchs.

I am making seed packets as gifts for my friends baby shower guests. It is not easy to separate that fluffy parachute from the seed. My cat had a great time chasing the fluff all around the cabin.lol.