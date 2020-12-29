Previous
Winter Song by mzzhope
Photo 1406

Winter Song


“In winter
all the singing is in
the tops of the trees”
-Mary Oliver
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
katy ace
such pretty clouds accented by the lacy silhouettes of the trees and the brilliant blue of the sky!
December 30th, 2020  
Lin ace
Beautifully captured - I love winter trees!
December 30th, 2020  
