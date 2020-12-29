Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1406
Winter Song
“In winter
all the singing is in
the tops of the trees”
-Mary Oliver
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3604
photos
245
followers
125
following
385% complete
View this month »
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th December 2020 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
winter
,
trees
,
clouds
katy
ace
such pretty clouds accented by the lacy silhouettes of the trees and the brilliant blue of the sky!
December 30th, 2020
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured - I love winter trees!
December 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close