Photo 1410
The Life of Trees 2
I have walked under this nest many times and only noticed it today.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don't thank you on my image it's because I would rather spend time visiting...
3608
photos
246
followers
126
following
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd January 2021 3:25pm
Tags
tree
,
branches
,
neat
,
hdjtrees21
Kate
ace
Glad it didn’t fall on you!
January 2nd, 2021
