Portrait of a Nuthatch by mzzhope
Photo 1458

Portrait of a Nuthatch

Another one of our backyard friends. My husband’s favorite winter bird.
For Portrait week of Flash of Red Month.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44678/flash-of-red-february-week-three
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Hope D Jennings

Hope D Jennings
What an interesting PoV and this is such a delicate capture
February 20th, 2021  
Hope D Jennings ace
@joysabin Thank you !! He is a cool bird because he is the only one that can climb upside down .
February 20th, 2021  
