Photo 1458
Portrait of a Nuthatch
Another one of our backyard friends. My husband’s favorite winter bird.
For Portrait week of Flash of Red Month.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44678/flash-of-red-february-week-three
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don't thank you on my image it's because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th February 2021 4:13pm
Tags
for2021
Walks @ 7
ace
What an interesting PoV and this is such a delicate capture
February 20th, 2021
Hope D Jennings
ace
@joysabin
Thank you !! He is a cool bird because he is the only one that can climb upside down .
February 20th, 2021
