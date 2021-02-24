Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1463
On the Porch
Went out on the porch looking for sunlight and shadows and found Harry sitting in the middle of them. For week 4 of flash of red month (shape/form, line, texture, pattern, and light)
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44715/flash-of-red-february-week-4
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
3
3
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3669
photos
254
followers
127
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
24th February 2021 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Rob Z
ace
He posed in such a good spot - great shapes, lighting and textures - and he himself is looking lovely. :)
February 24th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture :)
February 24th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Always in the sunniest, trip hazard spot! Great capture
February 24th, 2021
