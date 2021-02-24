Previous
Next
On the Porch by mzzhope
Photo 1463

On the Porch

Went out on the porch looking for sunlight and shadows and found Harry sitting in the middle of them. For week 4 of flash of red month (shape/form, line, texture, pattern, and light)
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44715/flash-of-red-february-week-4
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
He posed in such a good spot - great shapes, lighting and textures - and he himself is looking lovely. :)
February 24th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture :)
February 24th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Always in the sunniest, trip hazard spot! Great capture
February 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise