On a Log by mzzhope
On a Log

The snow melted just enough to allow me to get into the woods today. Found this little fallen pine branch waiting for me.
For week 4 of flash of red month (shape/form, line, texture, pattern, and light)
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44715/flash-of-red-february-week-4
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
katy ace
intant FAV Love the textures, light, subject, and composition!
February 26th, 2021  
