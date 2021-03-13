Previous
Periwinkle by mzzhope
Periwinkle

These tiny flowers bloom on evergreen ground cover in spring.Once in a while you will get a flower on a warm winter day. This one is unfurling in my woodland garden. For Indigo Day of Rainbow Month.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44736/rainbow-challenge-2021
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Milanie
That's always the hardest color - beautiful blue tone
March 14th, 2021  
Beau
Beautiful
March 14th, 2021  
