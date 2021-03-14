Previous
Lenten Rose by mzzhope
Lenten Rose

Hellebores are also called Lenten or Christmas Rose. They bloom very late winter /early spring. They have a pinkish lilac hue when they start to unfurl then the blooms are a brighter pink. I enhanced the violet hue For Violet Day of Rainbow Month.
Hope D Jennings

