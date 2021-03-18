Previous
Pothos Leaf by mzzhope
Photo 1485

Pothos Leaf

Also called Devils Vine because you really can’t kill it. The only plant that will thrive in the very low light of my cabin. Too rainy to take my camera outside today. For Green Day of Rainbow Month .
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44736/rainbow-challenge-2021
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
March 18th, 2021  
