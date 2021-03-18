Sign up
Photo 1485
Pothos Leaf
Also called Devils Vine because you really can’t kill it. The only plant that will thrive in the very low light of my cabin. Too rainy to take my camera outside today. For Green Day of Rainbow Month .
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44736/rainbow-challenge-2021
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
18th March 2021 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
Beau
ace
Beautiful
March 18th, 2021
