Previous
Next
Photo 1486
Blue Winter View
Soon we will no longer see the lake but I will not be sad to see the end of cold and snow!
For Blue Day of Rainbow Month.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44736/rainbow-challenge-2021
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
1
1
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th March 2021 3:22pm
Tags
rainbow2021
Walks @ 7
ace
This is simply just gorgeous! I agree, the trade off of getting to walk to the lake instead of bone chilling cold is worth it.
March 19th, 2021
