Stuck by mzzhope
Photo 1573

Stuck

I can never make myself disturb a sleeping Harry. This is how we spent most of our day. … two couch potatoes.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Hope D Jennings

Walks @ 7 ace
Sweet and a perfect Monday shot
June 15th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Cute
June 15th, 2021  
