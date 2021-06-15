Previous
Under Glass by mzzhope
Photo 1574

Under Glass

I made a mini landscape in a canning jar using moss and other natural objects from my property. I want to make more as soon as my finger heals. 4 more weeks in the splint.
15th June 2021

Hope D Jennings

