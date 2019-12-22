Previous
Next
Energized by mzzhope
Photo 473

Energized

Don’t forget the batteries for those Christmas and Hanukkah gifts!
For the minimal and macro challenges .

Don’t forget to enter the EOTB challenge!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42922/new-eotb115-finding-beauty-in-the-mundane
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nicole Campbell ace
Well captured.
December 22nd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise