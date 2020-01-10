Sign up
Photo 478
Woodland Walk
I pretty much crawled along the forest floor today. That’s where the color is in winter! I did save some images to process in black and white . ( That’s my push challenge this week from
@northy
)
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don't thank you on my image it's because I would rather spend time visiting...
3055
photos
209
followers
119
following
130% complete
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
1051
798
477
725
478
1052
726
799
Views
0
Album
Extra extra
Tags
woods
,
forest
,
hdjcollage
