Photo 2204
Small christmas tree
We bought it for 8 dollars for the christmas. In the end the lights all died but we needed it just for two days.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
0
0
Eva
@nami
2207
photos
4
followers
2
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX1
Taken
23rd December 2019 10:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
