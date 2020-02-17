Previous
We are still open! by nami
Photo 2258

We are still open!

The workers wanted us to be closed for a few days but our boss didnt agree. We are never closed, we work every day, even if people have to climb to get to the restaurant - and they actually do 🤷‍♀️
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Eva

@nami
