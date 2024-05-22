Previous
Bgd #1 by nami
Photo 3805

Bgd #1

What a drive to Bgd. Drunk people were trying to fight the whole time while I was trying to study, and A. kept doing weird things with her hands.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Eva

@nami
