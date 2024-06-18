Previous
Copatki by nami
Photo 3832

Copatki

A few days ago, I saw a woman wearing slippers, and it looked so much more comfortable. So I bought a pair to wear to work. They are okay, a little small and tight, but better than shoes.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Eva

@nami
1049% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise