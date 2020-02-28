Previous
Hmmm by nami
Photo 2269

Hmmm

When you have to go to work but they dont let you. I called a coworker to come to pick me up. The workers working on this street really hate us, because our boss doesnt let them work in peace.
28th February 2020

Eva

@nami
621% complete

