When you are lazy by nami
Photo 2285

When you are lazy

I made a sign for coworkers to clean the floor after their evening shift. The first coworker decided to put the name of the second one so the second one will think he has to do it 😂
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Eva

@nami
