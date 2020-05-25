Sign up
Photo 2355
Japanese curry
I was dreaming about it for so long and today me and my sister went to asian market and bought the japanese curry.
We got pockys for free because they were valid till one month ago and since the market was closed for 2 months they were giving them for freeeee.
& Kimchi ❤️
25th May 2020
25th May 20
0
0
Eva
@nami
♥
2355
photos
5
followers
3
following
645% complete
View this month »
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX1
Taken
25th May 2020 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
