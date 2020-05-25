Previous
Japanese curry by nami
Photo 2355

Japanese curry

I was dreaming about it for so long and today me and my sister went to asian market and bought the japanese curry.

We got pockys for free because they were valid till one month ago and since the market was closed for 2 months they were giving them for freeeee.

& Kimchi ❤️
Eva

@nami
