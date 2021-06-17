Previous
After test by nami
Photo 2735

After test

We have to take covid test once per week at 9 in the morning and usually I work in the afternoon. So i took another coffee and a book and went to Roznik to read. Once again it was full of ppl and it was a bit hard to concentrate.
Eva

@nami
