Photo 2735
After test
We have to take covid test once per week at 9 in the morning and usually I work in the afternoon. So i took another coffee and a book and went to Roznik to read. Once again it was full of ppl and it was a bit hard to concentrate.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX1
Taken
17th June 2021 11:11am
