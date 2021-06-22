Sign up
Photo 2740
Jacket full of cats hair
A coworker asked me to sew his pockets on a jacket and when I put the jacket on the couch the cat decided to take a nap on it.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Eva
@nami
