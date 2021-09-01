Previous
Relearning chinese by nami
Photo 2811

Relearning chinese

I have one month to learn all the things we learned in 4 months. Whoop whoop, starting too late once again.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Eva

@nami
770% complete

