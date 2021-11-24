Previous
Next
Basics by nami
Photo 2895

Basics

M. is teaching me the basics of music. Since I am no talent for the music I never really realised half of the stuff he told me.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Eva

@nami
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise