Trying to be Elvis by nami
Trying to be Elvis

I wanted to learn to play a song on A.'s guitar. It's so hard because if I don't manage it on the first try, I become annoyed. This time I managed to get by this, but still, no talent for music in me.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Eva

@nami
1004% complete

