Previous
Eggs everywhere by nami
Photo 3667

Eggs everywhere

M.'s roommate bought too many eggs in the last 6 months, and all of them have gone bad. We tried the floating egg life hack, and every one of them floated. The date on the packaging expired 6 months ago. Poor eggs and chickens.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Eva

@nami
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise