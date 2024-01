🧠

Big brain moment at work! There's not much to do, so we end up just chilling behind the counter, waiting for customers. The door handle is broken, making the door open and close randomly, forcing us to constantly check for customers. To make life easier, we decided to use a work pad to stream the counter. Now, when we hear a noise, we can quickly check our phones to see if it's a customer or just the door making noises. 10/10.