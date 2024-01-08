Previous
Meeting with B. by nami
Photo 3670

Meeting with B.

Meeting B. for lunch. I always eat using student boni and never realized the restaurant was somewhat expensive. She ordered a 20-euro main dish, which is quite a lot, even in these times.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Eva

@nami
1005% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise