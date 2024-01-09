Previous
No more problems by nami
No more problems

I had some issues with the original cap on Asian sauce bottles. I found it difficult to open, and I consistently encountered problems with it. I discovered these caps on AliExpress, and they work perfectly fine.
Eva

@nami
