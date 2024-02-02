Previous
Next
City castle by nami
Photo 3695

City castle

I was waiting for M. to come home, and since I didn't know where to go, I visited the city castle. On my way there, I saw these street decorations. I don't know what it is, but it looks like swallows.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Eva

@nami
1012% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise