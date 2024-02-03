Previous
Beautiful sunset by nami
Photo 3696

Beautiful sunset

While I was working, I noticed a lot of people outside the restaurant taking pictures. I went out with my coworkers and saw this beautiful sunset. Like them, I also took a few pictures.
Eva

@nami
