Coffee before work by nami
Photo 3697

Coffee before work

I was having coffee before opening hours, waiting for M. to make us breakfast. I have a walkie-talkie with me to call him when the delivery guy arrives because he tends to be a bit flirty when he is alone with me, and I don't really like that.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Eva

@nami
