Previous
Next
Zero waste by nami
Photo 3699

Zero waste

M. gave me a lot of bread a few days ago, and I knew I wouldn't manage to eat it all. So, I made some croutons out of it. They were delicious but quite unhealthy.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Eva

@nami
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise