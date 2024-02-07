Previous
LP by nami
Photo 3700

LP

A. and I went to a Linkin Park tribute band. I thought I knew quite a few LP songs, but I soon realized that I don't. Still, a nice evening. Soplica wuhuhu.
7th February 2024

Eva

@nami
1013% complete

