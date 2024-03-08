Previous
Here I am, once again by nami
Here I am, once again

I was having a mental breakdown. I waited for two and a half hours in this gloomy hallway at the hospital. After a while, I asked when it would be my turn, only to find out they had forgotten about me. I almost cried.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Eva

@nami
