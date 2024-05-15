Previous
Sewing by nami
Sewing

M. gave me a piece of his old bed sheet since it was torn apart, and I wanted to create something with it, so I sewed a small pillowcase for the cat because before she used a towel instead.
15th May 2024

Eva

@nami
