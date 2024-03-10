Previous
Kitchen time
Kitchen time

M. had a few extra tomatoes and wanted to make his own homemade passata. We used 1kg of tomatoes and got the sauce for only one meal. He paired it with spaghetti, but added too much, so we couldn't fully taste how much better the homemade sauce is.
Eva

@nami
