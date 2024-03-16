Previous
Badminton 🏸 by nami
Badminton 🏸

So I went to play badminton with M. He has a lot more power and stamina, and I had to fake it for 50 minutes because I was already exhausted in the first 10 minutes. But forcing myself to keep going made it somehow easier.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

