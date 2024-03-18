Previous
Arabic food & ketchup by nami
Arabic food & ketchup

I was eating at work when a coworker suggested trying it with ketchup because it tastes better. He had some hot ketchup with him, so I tried it, and it was really good.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Eva

@nami
